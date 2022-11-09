Left Menu

AAI reorients its policy for granting licence for commercial facilities at airports

Airports Authority of India (AAI), the largest airport operator in India, has redeemed its focus on the exploitation of commercial opportunities at its airports to enhance non-aeronautical revenue as well as passenger experience.

09-11-2022
With a gradual pick up in air passenger movements which is now almost touching pre-pandemic levels, Airports Authority of India (AAI), the largest airport operator in India, has redeemed its focus on the exploitation of commercial opportunities at its airports to enhance non-aeronautical revenue as well as passenger experience. AAI has recently reoriented its policy for granting licences to operate commercial facilities like F&B, Retails, Advertisement Rights, Duty-Free Shops etc., at its airports.

Aiming for enhanced ease of doing business, the AAI policy has been liberalised and made open to attract more and more entrepreneurs to operate such facilities at AAI-operated airports, as per the official press release. AAI is focusing to augment non-aeronautical revenue generation at its established airports in a big way so as to garner resources required for the development of airport infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country.

The new airports operationalised by AAI in recent years have encouraged passenger traction. The exploitation of non-aeronautical revenue is vital to accomplish its aim to make airports viable ab initio. The process to grant licenses to operate commercial facilities at AAI airports has already started and is likely to gain momentum in the coming months.

AAI grants licenses through open tenders at the CPP portal of the Government. (ANI)

