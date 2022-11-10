Left Menu

Dacoit Gudda Gurjar arrested after gunfight in MP's Gwalior

A notorious dacoit Gudda Gurjar, who had a reward of Rs 60000 on his head, was arrested after an encounter in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 10:03 IST
Dacoit Gudda Gurjar arrested after gunfight in MP's Gwalior
Gwalior IG D Shrinivas Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted dacoit Gudda Gurjar was arrested after an encounter on the outskirts of Gwalior, the police said. During the encounter, the dacoit sustained injuries in his leg and was admitted to Gwalior's Trauma Center.

Gwalior Inspector General of Police (IG), D Shrinivas Verma said that the police received a tip-off about the movement of Gudda Gurjar near Khirkiya dand village, Pachauta forest of the district on Wednesday evening. Acting on the information, the police team rushed to the spot and had a gunfight with the dacoit. Gurjar sustained leg injuries in the encounter and was admitted to the hospital. A 315-bore rifle was also recovered from the spot. Three more companions of Gurjar managed to flee from the site, the police were searching for them in the area, he added.

There was a reward of Rs 60000 on Gurjar, Rs 30000 from Gwalior IG and Rs 30000 from Chambal IG. Around 30 cases were registered against Gurjar, including three murders and five attempts to murder, IG Verma said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022