Dacoit Gudda Gurjar arrested after gunfight in MP's Gwalior

A wanted dacoit Gudda Gurjar was arrested after an encounter on the outskirts of Gwalior, the police said. During the encounter, the dacoit sustained injuries in his leg and was admitted to Gwalior's Trauma Center.

Gwalior Inspector General of Police (IG), D Shrinivas Verma said that the police received a tip-off about the movement of Gudda Gurjar near Khirkiya dand village, Pachauta forest of the district on Wednesday evening. Acting on the information, the police team rushed to the spot and had a gunfight with the dacoit. Gurjar sustained leg injuries in the encounter and was admitted to the hospital. A 315-bore rifle was also recovered from the spot. Three more companions of Gurjar managed to flee from the site, the police were searching for them in the area, he added.

There was a reward of Rs 60000 on Gurjar, Rs 30000 from Gwalior IG and Rs 30000 from Chambal IG. Around 30 cases were registered against Gurjar, including three murders and five attempts to murder, IG Verma said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

