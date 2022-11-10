Left Menu

Robinhood has no direct exposure to FTX, says CEO

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 10-11-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 11:52 IST
Broker Robinhood has no direct exposure to crypto exchange FTX, chief executive Vlad Tenev said on Twitter.

"Despite SBF having an equity stake in Robinhood, we have no direct exposure to Alameda, FTX, or any of its entities," he wrote, referring to FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. He said there were elevated trading volumes recently and that the last couple of days were "our two biggest days of crypto inflows ever."

He did not quantify the flows. Cryptocurrency markets have been sliding as uncertainty swirls around the fate of FTX.

