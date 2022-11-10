Left Menu

5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Ritcher scale occurred in West Siang of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 12:27 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Ritcher scale occurred in West Siang of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The NCS further said that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground that occurred at 10: 31 in the morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 10:31:07 IST, Lat: 28.39 & Long: 94.42, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 253km SSE of Portblair, Andaman, and Nicobar island in the early hours of Thursday at 2.29 am.

This comes a day after earthquake tremors were felt in the national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday.The tremors were felt at around 1.57 am. An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Ritcher scale was felt whose epicentre, according to National Center for Seismology, was in Nepal."Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was also recorded in Uttarkhand's Pithoragarh in the wee hours of Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

