Russia says it will announce initiatives on food and energy at G20
Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:22 IST
Russia will announce a number of initiatives related to food supplies and energy at a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations next week, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"A number of specific initiatives are planned, including increasing gas cooperation with Turkey, (and) organising large shipments of grain and fertilisers," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
