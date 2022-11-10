Left Menu

Congress leaders brandish swords during Tipu Jayanti celebration in Bengaluru

Popularly known as the Tiger of Mysore, Tipu Sultan has become a controversial figure, especially since 2015, when the BJP and the Congress fought over the need to celebrate the 18th-century ruler's birthday.

Congress leaders brandish swords during Tipu Jayanti celebration in Bengaluru
Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan talks to media on Thursday holding a sword. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Several local Congress leaders were seen brandishing swords during Tipu Jayanti celebration at Bengaluru on Thursday. This despite a ban on the use of weapons during religious functions in the state. It was alleged that local Congress leaders wielded swords during Tipu Jayanti celebrations at Guddadhalli in the Kantaka capital on Thursday.

Congress MLA from Chamarajpet, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, addressed the media holding a sword. Till the filing of this report, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had not issued a statement on Congress leaders brandhsing swords at the Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

Popularly known as the Tiger of Mysore, Tipu Sultan has been the subject of controversy in the state, especially since 2015 when the BJP and the Congress fought over the need to celebrate the 18th-century ruler's birthday. During the Congress rule in 2017, former chief minister Siddaramaiah had announced the celebration of Tipu Jayanti on November 10

However, in 2018, Uttara Kannada MP and then Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde condemned the state government's decision to celebrate Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary. According to documented history, Tipu Sultan fought against the British and died in 1799 while defending his capital Srirangapatna (present-day Mandya).

The celebration of 18th-century ruler's birth anniversary had pit the BJP against the Congress, with several saffron party leaders condemning the grand old party over it. (ANI)

