2 students injured in clash between 2 groups of students in JNU
Following a clash between two groups of students at JNU in New Delhi, two students were injured.
ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:28 IST
Two students were injured in a clash between two groups of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University over a personal dispute in New Delhi on Thursday, said Delhi Police.
Earlier on Thursday, a scuffle erupted between two groups of students at JNU over a personal dispute.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
