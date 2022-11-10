J-K Police, Indian Army bust terror funding and recruitment module in Kupwara, 6 held

Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation along with the Indian Army busted a terror funding and recruitment module running in North Kashmir's Kupwara district and arrested six terrorists, officials said on Thursday. On Wednesday, Kupwara Police conducted a joint operation along with Army's 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 47 RR and busted a terror funding and recruitment module in the Kupwara district and arrested six people.

"5 pistols, 10 magazines, 49 pistol ammunition, 2 grenades and one IED recovered," police said. This was an attempt to revive militancy in North Kashmir. The module was being coordinated by Pakistan-based handlers to aid the operations of 'Tehreek-e-ul Mujahideen Jammu & Kashmir' (TuMJK) in North Kashmir," SSP Kupwara Yugal Minhas said.

Acting on a tip-off regarding an individual namely Bilal Ahmed Dar hailing from the Cheerkote area of Kupwara district, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Kupwara police to nab the individual from the general area Nutnussa and Lolab localities of Kupwara. "After thorough interrogation, the individual revealed that he along with five other people from different parts of North Kashmir were running a terror funding racket under the garb of a fake NGO called "Islahi Falahi Relief Trust" (IFRT) which claimed to provide monetary assistance to poor and needy families," police said.

"The modus operandi of the group was to go to different villages and conduct events and gatherings under the garb of the NGO and would collect money by asking for charity and also scout for potential soft targets as recruits. The accounts in the NGO's name were being used to launder money for the TuMJK. The group was also responsible for sticking Anti-national posters around the 15th of August and during the visit of the Union Home Minister of India to Baramullah. Bilal specifically also admitted to hoisting a Pakistani flag inside Markazi Jamia Masjid Kupwara on the 14th of August on the instructions of his Pakistani handlers," said a press release. "Bilal was actively involved in coordinating the funding for terror activities and aiding recruitment by organizing "Ijtema" meetings in different villages where he along with other members of the NGO would try and lure young people into Anti-National activities. Bilal also revealed the names of other accomplices including 'Wahid Ahmed Bhatt' from Kachloo, Langet, and Javed Ahmed Najar from Singhpora, Baramulla and three individuals namely Mushtaq Ahmed Najar of Brath Sopore and Bashir Ahmed Mir from Mundji area of Sopore. Another individual namely 'Zubair Ahmed Dar' from Cheerkote, who is Bilal's cousin, was also actively involved in the module. The module was being coordinated by Pakistan-based handlers to aid the operations of "Tehreek-e-ul Mujahideen Jammu & Kashmir" (TuMJK) in North Kashmir," police said further.

A case has been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against all the individuals in Police Station Kupwara and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)