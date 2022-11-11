Left Menu

Australia's Medibank says hacker's data dump could happen daily

More personal details of customers of Australia's biggest health insurer Medibank Private Ltd, hit by a massive cyber attack, were released on Friday, with the company expecting this to happen daily after it declined to pay ransom to the hacker.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 11-11-2022 05:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 05:55 IST
Australia's Medibank says hacker's data dump could happen daily
  • Country:
  • Australia

More personal details of customers of Australia's biggest health insurer Medibank Private Ltd, hit by a massive cyber attack, were released on Friday, with the company expecting this to happen daily after it declined to pay ransom to the hacker. Health records related to mental health and alcohol use of hundreds of customers have been released in the dark web in the latest data dump after the attacker uploaded two data sets, local media reported.

"Unfortunately, we expect the criminal to continue to release stolen customer data each day," Medibank Chief Executive David Koczkar said in the latest update about the breach. Data from around 9.7 million current and former customers was compromised, Medibank has said, as Australia grapples with a recent rise in cyber attacks. At least eight companies, including Singapore Telecommunications-owned telecoms company Optus, have reported breaches since September.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday the government was taking all steps to limit the impact and has set up an integrated phone service for affected customers for seeking help from both the government and Medibank. "We know it's already incredibly distressing. The fact that information was published going to very personal health details of Australian citizens is disgusting, and something that is I think, just totally reprehensible," Albanese told ABC Radio.

Medibank shares have plunged about 20% since the hack was revealed by the company on Oct. 13. Shares were up nearly 2% in late morning trade on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022