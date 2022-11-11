Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in house due to short circuit, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in a house due to a short circuit near Gudimalkapur Flower Market in Asif Nagar police station limits of Hyderabad, according to an official on Thursday. The fire brigade was rushed to the spot following which the fire was doused.

According to the Asif Nagar SHO, no casualty was reported, however, a few two-wheelers were burnt in the incident. "Today fire broke out in a Watchmen's house in the apartment due to a short circuit, no casualty reported around four to five bikes were burnt, fire brigade reached the spot and dosed the fire," he said.

The official informed that a case will be registered under the relevant sections. A probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

