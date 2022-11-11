Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences over Cong worker's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief over the death of an old party worker P Ganesan during ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. In a facebook post on Friday, Rahul Gandhi wrote "Deeply saddened by the demise of our fellow Yatri, Shri P Ganesan ji."

"He was a committed worker of the Congress, who had participated in every Yatra and campaign of the party over the past 3 decades. In him, we have lost a true soldier of the party and a beloved companion on the Bharat Jodo Yatra", he added. Rahul Gandhi further stated "I express my deepest condolences to his family and well wishers. His dedication to the country and the Congress party will serve as an inspiration to all of us in our endeavour to unite our country."

The Congress leader is nowadays on Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir next year. The Yatra is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is nowadays in Maharashtra after already covering parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organisations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

In Maharashtra too, the NCP and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance. Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in some past polls and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

