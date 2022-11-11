Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences over Cong worker's demise

In a facebook post on Friday, Rahul Gandhi wrote "Deeply saddened by the demise of our fellow Yatri, Shri P Ganesan ji."

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:29 IST
Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences over Cong worker's demise
Rahul Gandhi with party worker P Ganesan (Photo/ Rahul Gandhi's facebook page). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his grief over the death of an old party worker P Ganesan during ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. In a facebook post on Friday, Rahul Gandhi wrote "Deeply saddened by the demise of our fellow Yatri, Shri P Ganesan ji."

"He was a committed worker of the Congress, who had participated in every Yatra and campaign of the party over the past 3 decades. In him, we have lost a true soldier of the party and a beloved companion on the Bharat Jodo Yatra", he added. Rahul Gandhi further stated "I express my deepest condolences to his family and well wishers. His dedication to the country and the Congress party will serve as an inspiration to all of us in our endeavour to unite our country."

The Congress leader is nowadays on Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir next year. The Yatra is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is nowadays in Maharashtra after already covering parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organisations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

In Maharashtra too, the NCP and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance. Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in some past polls and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022