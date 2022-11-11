Delhi Court issues notice on plea seeking permission for voice sample of Lawrence Bishnoi

A Delhi Court on Friday issued notice to Lawrence Bishnoi and three other accused on plea a by Delhi Police seeking permission to obtain voice samples of them in singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. Bishnoi is currently in the custody of Punjab Police.

Delhi Police said that Lawrence Bishnoi was using a mobile number which was being used by a member of terrorist group Indian Mujahideen. The calls made by Bishnoi and his gang members were intercepted. Special Judge (MCOCA) Shailendra Malik issued notice to accused persons on the plea and listed the matter for hearing on November 22.

Delhi Police has sought permission for obtaining the voice sampling of accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Bintu alias Mintu and Deepak alias Teenu to ascertain their voice in intercepted calls. The plea submitted that on the basis of secret inputs it was revealed that one mobile number was being used in Tihar Jail by members of terrorist group Indian Mujahideen.However, during surveillance, it revealed that above phone number was also being used by accused Lawrence Bishnoi who was also lodged in Jail Number 8, Tihar Jail where the members of Indian Mujahideen were lodged, Delhi police.

Delhi police said that accused Bintu alias Mintu contacted the above mobile number several times from four different mobile numbers in the months of April and May 2022. Accused Bintu also arranged conference calls for Lawrence Bishnoi to connect him with other gang members namely Deepak alias Teenu, Sampat Nehra, Goldy Brar, Anmol Bihsnoi to operate gang activities and to execute crimes on behalf of crime syndicate, Delhi police submitted.

Delhi police also said the transcripts of such calls were also attached with a charge sheet. Also submitted with application also. It is submitted that the present case was registered against Sandeep alias Kala Jhatheri- Lawrence Bishnoi criminal gang which is active in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP, Delhi police said.

The gang members have been committing heinous crimes i.e. murder, attempt to murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal assault unitedly in an organized manner for pecuniary gains, Delhi police submitted. During the investigation, twenty accused persons namely Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Jagdeep alias Jaggu, Raj Kumar alias Raju Basodi, Ravinder singh alias Kali shooter, Naresh alias Sethi, Priyavart alias Kala, Anil Rohila alias Leela, Rahul alias Sanga, Sachin alias Bhanja, Akshay Antil alias Palda, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, Sandeep Jhanjariya alias Kala Jhathedi, Deepak alias Teenu, Bintu alias Mintu, Kashish alias Kuldeep, Keshav, Privarat alias Fauji, Omprakash Dagar alias Kala, Naresh Kumar.

The charge sheets against these accused persons have been filed under MCOCA before the Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)