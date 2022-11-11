Left Menu

Delhi-NCR's air quality deteriorating; curbs under stage 3 of anti-pollution plan to continue: CAQM

The Centres air quality panel on Friday said curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan GRAP will continue in Delhi-NCR as the air pollution in the region is showing an upward trend. The Air Quality Index AQI has been showing an increasing trend for the last two days in Delhi-NCR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 18:50 IST
The Centre's air quality panel on Friday said curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in Delhi-NCR as the air pollution in the region is showing an upward trend. Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 346 at 4 pm on Friday, deteriorating from 295 on Thursday. ''The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing an increasing trend for the last two days in Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective,'' the CAQM said in a statement.

Considering the need to continue with the steps to prevent deterioration of air quality, the sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has decided that the ''ongoing action implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue and it should not be withdrawn at this stage''. All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP.

Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.

