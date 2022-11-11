Left Menu

S.Africa's Transnet: recovery operations at coal train derailment delayed by violence

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:06 IST
South African state logistics group Transnet said on Friday that recovery operations at the site of a coal train derailment had been "significantly disrupted and delayed because of violent extortion efforts".

Transnet said it had implemented force majeure on the North Corridor rail route and that it continued to provide updates to affected customers.

