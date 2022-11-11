Left Menu

Commerce Minister praises infrastructure development in UP

He said nowhere else in India is work being completed at the rate that it is being done in Uttar Pradesh today. Yogi Adityanath is today working as a 'symbol of development'.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:39 IST
Commerce Minister praises infrastructure development in UP
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Image Credit: ANI
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the development work being done in Uttar Pradesh and called UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the 'Infrastructure Man of India'.

He said nowhere else in India is work being completed at the rate that it is being done in Uttar Pradesh today. Yogi Adityanath is today working as a 'symbol of development'. He said, "In Uttar Pradesh, the rate of construction of freeways, expressways, dedicated corridors, inland waterways, and airports is a prime example."

Not only Uttar Pradesh, but the entire country is also grateful to him for the way CM Yogi was enhancing the infrastructure of UP, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

