TRS MP sanctions Rs 1 cr to Hyderabad hospital where he was born

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar J on Friday sanctioned Rs one crore from his MP funds for the development of Petla Burj Government Hospital where he was born. Telangana Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao was present on the occasion. He hailed the TRS MP for his gesture.

"It is commendable that Santosh remembered the hospital where he was born and came forward to give funds for its development," Rao said. The Minister further said that Santosh Kumar's decision will inspire many people and help in the development of government hospitals in the Telangana State.

He said that Petla Burj Hospital will be further developed with these funds. The hospital superintendent has been asked to utilise the funds to improve medical facilities in the hospital. On this occasion, Minister Harish Rao called upon those who were born in government hospitals to take inspiration from TRS Santosh and participate in the development of the respective hospitals. (ANI)

