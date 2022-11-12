Left Menu

MP: 2 persons held in connection with abduction of bank employee in Bhopal

The police arrested two persons for allegedly kidnapping a bank employee and demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore in Bhopal.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 15:28 IST
MP: 2 persons held in connection with abduction of bank employee in Bhopal
Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sachin Atulkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a bank employee and demanding a ransom of Rs one crore in Bhopal, an official said on Saturday. According to reports, the man works at ICICI bank, MP Nagar branch, Bhopal. The man was lying unconscious at a deserted place under the Ratibad police station area on Saturday morning. The visitor passing the nearby area saw the youth and then informed the police.

Bhopal Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sachin Atulkar said that a few people kidnapped the youth and demanded the Ransom of Rs 1 crore from the family. The kidnappers left him in an unconscious state at a deserted place and fled from the spot. Upon getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and admitted the man to the hospital.

"The police have arrested two persons in the case so far. The accused are being interrogated. The statement of the victim is also being recorded. Further action will be taken accordingly," Atulkar added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022