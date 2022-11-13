Left Menu

2 people shot in firing incident in Bihar's Patna, probe underway

"Police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The culprits have not been identified. According to the information, 2 people have been shot," Inspector Shambhu Nath Singh said.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 06:52 IST
2 people shot in firing incident in Bihar's Patna, probe underway
2 people shot in firing incident in Bihar's Patna (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were shot in a firing incident by unidentified persons in Ram Krishna Nagar in Bihar's Patna, according to an official on Saturday. The culprits in the firing incident have not been identified so far.

"Police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The culprits have not been identified. According to the information, 2 people have been shot," Inspector Shambhu Nath Singh said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier in October, one person died while nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents at different locations in Bihar's Begusarai, according to a police official. As per police, two bike-borne assailants are behind the firing incidents in which several people are reported to be injured.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police had suspended seven police officials a day after a person was killed and nine others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents in Begusarai district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022