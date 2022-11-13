Left Menu

Kerala Governor inaugurates International Blind Football Championship

After the inauguration, he also watched 15 minutes of the match between Iran and Australia.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 07:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 07:21 IST
Kerala Governor inaugurates International Blind Football Championship
Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan on Saturday inaugurated the International Blind Football Asia-Oceania Championship at Kochi. After the inauguration, he also watched 15 minutes of the match between Iran and Australia.

According to an official release, the Governor wished all players of the championship. "I would like to extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to the players," he said.

Governor Khan said that the people who were present on the occasion have been able to get over their fear. "People who are here have surmounted the obstacle of visual impairment. They have been able to get over the fear which came as a result of this impairment. So they are all source of inspiration for others," he said.

"In today's world, there is little glory in doing things singlehandedly. Because every task requires many hards to accomplish. Here lies the importance of teamwork which is possible only through a mutual trust which fosters excellence and is visible in every game, especially football," the Governor added. After the speech, the Governor also kicked the football once onto the ground before starting the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022