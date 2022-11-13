Left Menu

Kerala HC directs Travancore, Cochin Devaswom boards to make proper arrangements for Sabariamala pilgrims

The Kerala High Court directed Travancore Devaswom Board and Cochin Devaswom Board to ensure proper facilities are provided to Sabarimala pilgrims in the temples, which are identified as the edathavalams (transit camps) under their management during the upcoming pilgrimage season.

The Kerala High Court directed Travancore Devaswom Board and Cochin Devaswom Board to ensure proper facilities are provided to Sabarimala pilgrims in the temples, which are identified as the edathavalams (transit camps) under their management during the upcoming pilgrimage season. The High Court issued the direction while considering a suo petition based on the report of the Special Commissioner, Sabarimala, regarding the implementation and management of the Virtual-Q system by the Travancore Devaswom Board for Sabarimala darshan during Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season and for effective crowd management at Nilakkal, Pamba, Sannidhanam and the trekking paths, transportation facilities for the pilgrims, etc.

Division Bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and PG Ajithkumar has considered the matter. In the order, Court also directed, "The temple advisory committees should provide necessary assistance to the Devaswom officials. The Assistant Devaswom Commissioner should check the facilities provided to the devotees at the Edathavalams (transit camps). The Deputy Administrator should also assess the facilities at Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district. If there is any failure in providing facilities to the devotees, the matter should be reported to the court through the special commissioner."

The Devaswom Board informed the court, "There are 59 Edathavalams under the Travancore and Cochin Devaswom Boards. Special facilities will also be provided at the Guruvayur temple in connection with the Mandala-Makaravilakku Pilgrimage. And that there will be a facility in Guruvayur for tying and garlanding (part of custom)." The court will further consider this matter on November 15. (ANI)

