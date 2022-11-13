Mohan Bhagwat to unveil statue of Dilip Singh Judeo on Nov 14

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Chhattisgarh on Monday where he will attend programmes to be held in Jashpur on November 14 and in Ambikapur on November 15. On Sunday morning, he reached Ranchi airport to attend a programme in Lohardaga.

Bhagwat will unveil the statue of late BJP leader Dilip Singh Judeo in Jashpur on November 14. On November 15, he will attend a Sangh programme in Ambikapur where RSS volunteers from all over the state will be present in large numbers. Bhagwat had visited the state capital Raipur in September and held a meeting with Sangh-affiliated organizations.

The Judeo family is associated with the BJP and has influence in the region. Dilip Singh Judeo, who was a BJP minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Governmnet and had died in 2013, had carried out "ghar wapsi" campaign in the tribal areas of north Chhattisgarh. Now his son Prabal Pratap Singh Judeo is carrying forward the campaign. RSS has been supportive of ghar wapsi campaigns and Bhagwat's visit to the tribal area may give a push to issues concerning Hindutva and religious conversion in the area in the state that is due for assembly polls next year.

The central government had last year declared November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. The day is the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The Sangh has been active in the tribal areas in the work related to religion, culture and social service. Bhagwat will be in Ambikapur on November 15 and take part in a big programme. (ANI)

