Delhi: LG directs DSSSB to recruit group B, C non-judicial subordinate staff for HC

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), to recruit group 'B' and 'C' non-judicial subordinate staff for the Delhi High Court. Saxena overruled impediments to the effect that DSSSB was mandated only to recruit for GNCTD, MCD, NDMC, and other Delhi Government undertakings, in light of the express need of staffing the Court adequately for the purpose of speedy disposal of cases.

"The move, aimed at expeditiously staffing the mostly understaffed judiciary increasingly burdened by rising cases, will help in addressing the problem of pending cases in the Court due to procedural and logistical delays, by providing ample support staff," a statement from the LG office said. The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court had desired that DSSSB, being a professional government recruiting body may organize and conduct open examinations on behalf of the Hon'ble Court for certain posts, examinations for selection which are conducted by some outside agencies, according to different modes of recruitment at present.

According to the statement, the posts include Private Secretary, Court Master, Administrative Officer, Senior Assistant Librarian, Senior Personal Assistant, Senior Judicial Assistant, Senior Judicial Translator, Assistant Librarian, Personal Assistant, Judicial Translator, Jr. Judicial Assistant, Chauffeur, Dispatch Rider cum Process Server and Court Attendant, etc. Apart from these, the posts also include several Technical positions like Director (Technical), Joint Director (Technical), Senior System Analyst, System Analyst, Assistant Programmer and Jr. Judicial Assistant (Technical). "It may be noted that non-systematic and irregular filling up of vacancies at such positions, often creates procedural and logistical impediments in the functioning of the Hon'ble Court. These staff are responsible for processes that include filing of cases, scrutiny, processing, date of hearing of cases, dictation of orders and computerized updation of dates, procedures and orders amongst others. Non-availability of ample staff for the disposal of such functions often leads to an overall delay in the disposal of cases by the Courts and the resultant pendency," the statement further read.

The DSSSB is mandated to recruit personnel for GNCTD, MCD, NDMC and other government undertakings, only in Group 'B' (non-gazetted) and Group 'C' categories, will now similarly select personnel belonging only to these categories for the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

