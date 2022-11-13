Power sector engineers, employees to hold rally on Nov 23

Power sector engineers and employees will hold a rally here this month to oppose Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has said. The Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 seeks to create competition in the power distribution sector by providing consumers with options to choose between multiple service providers in an area.

It was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, 2022, and was referred for scrutiny to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on the same day.

The bill is expected to be pushed for consideration and passage during the forthcoming winter session of Parliament. ''Thousands of Power Employees and Engineers from different states all over the country will hold a massive rally in Delhi on November 23,'' a statement by All India Power Engineers Federation said. The rally will start from Ramlila Maidan in Delhi and will proceed to Jantar Mantar, it stated. The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE) has been holding state-level conventions across the country for the Delhi rally for the last four months, it added.

Besides opposing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, Power Employees are demanding the old pension scheme and regularisation of all outsourced employees. Shailendra Dubey Chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said in the statement that although the Lok Sabha has referred Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 to the Standing Committee on Energy, but till date, the committee has not held any discussions with power sector employees or electricity consumers who are the biggest stakeholders. He said any unilateral action to get the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 passed in Parliament without taking the electricity employees and engineers into confidence will be strongly opposed and all 27 lakh electricity employees and engineers of the country will be forced to resort to nationwide strike in protest against the move.

All India Power Engineers Federation has appealed to all the states and Union Territories to strongly oppose the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the larger interest of the energy sector and electricity consumers.

The central government and Union Ministry of Power have not held any talks till date, neither with the consumer organisations of electricity nor with any power employees' associations on the proposed amendments, Dubey claimed. In fact, through this amendment, the central government is going to hand over electricity distribution to private corporates to supply electricity through the existing network of government Discoms, he added.

He also said that before making any amendment to the Electricity Act 2003, it is necessary to do a due analysis of the failure of privatisation in Orissa and the failure of private franchisees to distribute electricity at many places in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)