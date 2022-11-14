Assam: Army's encounter with suspected militants underway in Tinsukia
The defence PRO of Guwahati told ANI that the encounter began at around 9.20 am on Sunday and is still on
14-11-2022
An encounter is underway in Assam's Tinsukia district between the Indian Army, Assam Police, and some suspected militants. As per the information, the encounter is underway at the Borpathar area on the Pengeri-Digboi road in Assam's Tinsukia district.
The defence PRO of Guwahati told ANI that the encounter began at around 9.20 am on Sunday and is still on. The defence forces have cordoned off the area. No casualties have been reported so far.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
