France's Macron: need to find new framework over Iran nuclear deal
A new framework will likely be needed over a nuclear deal with Iran, said French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with French radio broadcast on Monday.
Macron also told France Inter radio that the current political situation in Iran, where protests have broken out against the government, changed the situation "a lot" regarding the Iran nuclear deal.
Western powers last week said it was "essential and urgent" for Iran to explain uranium traces found at three sites in the country. Iran has agreed to a visit by the U.N. nuclear watchdog this month to provide answers on the matter.
