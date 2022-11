BRIEF-Aramco And Pertamina Explore Hydrogen And Ammonia Value Chain At B20

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO AND PERTAMINA EXPLORE HYDROGEN AND AMMONIA VALUE CHAIN AT B20

* ARAMCO AND PERTAMINA SIGN MOU OUTLINING FUTURE COOPERATION ACROSS THIS KEY PATHWAY OF ENERGY TRANSITION * MOU FOR PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY TO ASSESS POSSIBILITY OF COOPERATION TO DEVELOP OF A CLEAN AMMONIA AND HYDROGEN VALUE CHAIN

* MOU INCLUDES POTENTIAL CARBON CAPTURE, UTILIZATION AND STORAGE AT PERTAMINA'S EXISTING FACILITIES AND OTHER AGREED POTENTIAL LOCATIONS * STUDY WILL EXPLORE INVESTMENT VIABILITY AND JOINTLY DEVELOP COMMERCIALIZATION OPTIONS

* STUDY EXPECTED TO BE CONDUCTED OVER NEXT TWO YEARS, AND DEPENDING ON OUTCOMES MAY BE DEVELOPED FURTHER Further company coverage:

