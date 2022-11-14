Left Menu

Third IAEA board resolution in works deploring Russian actions in Ukraine

"(The board) calls upon the Russian Federation to abandon its baseless claims of ownership of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, to immediately withdraw its military and other personnel from the plant, and to cease all actions against, and at, the plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine," said the text circulated ahead of a board meeting later this week. The previous resolutions were passed with large majorities, with only Russia and China opposing them.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:03 IST
Third IAEA board resolution in works deploring Russian actions in Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A draft of what would be the third resolution by the U.N. atomic watchdog's board on the war in Ukraine again calls on Russia to cease all actions against Ukraine's nuclear facilities including Zaporizhzhia, the text seen by Reuters on Monday showed. The wording of the draft resolution circulated by Canada to other countries on the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors is similar to that of the two previous resolutions passed by the board in March and September, which also deplored Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The first resolution focused on Russia's occupation of radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986. The day after that resolution was passed, Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest. "(The board) calls upon the Russian Federation to abandon its baseless claims of ownership of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, to immediately withdraw its military and other personnel from the plant, and to cease all actions against, and at, the plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine," said the text circulated ahead of a board meeting later this week.

The previous resolutions were passed with large majorities, with only Russia and China opposing them. The quarterly board meeting starts on Wednesday. The IAEA has been calling for a protection zone around Zaporizhzhia to reduce the risk of a catastrophic accident. Shelling has damaged buildings and cut power lines essential to cooling reactor fuel and avoiding a nuclear meltdown. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022