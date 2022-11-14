Left Menu

CIA chief in Ankara meeting with Russian counterpart, White House official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:18 IST
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is in Ankara to speak with his Russian intelligence counterpart to convey a message on consequences of use of nuclear weapons by Russia, a White House official said on Monday.

"He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, adding that Burns will also raise the cases of detained Americans in Russia.

