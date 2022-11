CIA chief in Ankara meeting with Russian counterpart, White House official says

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is in Ankara to speak with his Russian intelligence counterpart to convey a message on consequences of use of nuclear weapons by Russia, a White House official said on Monday.

"He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, adding that Burns will also raise the cases of detained Americans in Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)