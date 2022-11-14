Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard chief undertakes maiden sortie in indigenous Light Utility Helicopter

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) chief VS Patahania on Monday undertook his maiden sortie of 45 minutes in an indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:54 IST
ICG chief VS Patahania (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
ICG officials informed that, after his sortie, Pathania praised the indigenous LUH and said that it is an excellent flying machine with state-of-art-technologies.

"DG, ICG, V S Pathania, undertook his maiden sortie (45 minutes) in the indigenous LUH at HAL facilities in Bengaluru. He said that LUH is an excellent flying machine with state-of-art-technologies," Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) tweeted which was retweeted by ICG. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

