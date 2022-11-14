Left Menu

Russia adds 100 more Canadians to its sanctions list in tit-for-tat move

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:02 IST
Russia on Monday barred entry to 100 Canadians in retaliation for Ottawa's exclusion of Russian citizens, the latest wave of a long series of tit-for-tat expulsions from Russia and Western countries over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Canadians added to its sanctions list included officials, business leaders and people involved with "media and financial structures that are directly involved in the formation of an aggressive anti-Russian course".

The list included Danielle Smith, premier of the province of Alberta, managers at Volatus Aerospace Corp, a handful of correspondents at the public broadcaster CBC and several members of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation as well as other politicians, commentators, industrialists and activists.

