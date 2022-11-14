Left Menu

Assam ties up with IIM Bangalore to train pvt professionals to work in districts

As per the agreement reached between the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government and the premier B-school, 75 working professionals from the private sector will be shortlisted for training to work at the district-level under the 'Chief Minister's Young Professional Programme'.

Himanta Biswa Sarma at the signing of the MoU on Monday. (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Assam government on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore to train working professionals in the state. As per the agreement reached between the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government and the premier B-school, 75 working professionals from the private sector will be shortlisted for training to work at the district-level under the 'Chief Minister's Young Professional Programme'.

The agreement was signed by Chief Minister Sarma; Rishikesha T Krishnan, director of IIM-Bangalore and the state's pricipal secetary Samir Sinha at the state capital Guwahati on Monday. Designed by the premier B school, the training programme aims to prepare professionals with a postraduate degree to work at the district level.

According to sources in the government, the programme will be a mix of acadedmic and district work and will also feature an off-campus training programme, to be conducted over 40 days, in Guwahati. Speaking to ANI after the signing of the MoU on Monday, Chief Minister Sarma said his government is committed harness talent fron the private sector and enable them to work towards the state's development and progress.

"We're committed to creating avenues for private sector talent to help us in our developmental journey," the Assam CM told ANI on Monday. The training programme will span 2 years, government sources told ANI, adding that on completion of the programme, the candidates will receive certificates in public policy and management from IIM, Bangalore.

Further, according to sources, the process of application and remuneration for the programme will be announced in the next few weeks. The Assam CM further told ANI, "This is a unique initiative where highly-skilled people will get an opportunity to contribute at the grassroots level as well as gain expertise from a prestigious institute like IIM Bangalore."

"Such initiatives will open the government's doors to talented people. More detailed announcements on the programme will follow over the next few days," the CM added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

