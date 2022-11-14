Kapil Moreshwar Patil calls for concerted effort to realize SDGs in gram panchayats

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri. Kapil Moreshwar Patil called for a concerted effort by all stakeholders to realize the sustainable development goals in gram panchayats. He was speaking at the inaugural session of a Three-day National Workshop on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals in Gram Panchayats through Adopting Thematic Approaches: Theme 1: Poverty Free and Enhanced Livelihood Gram Panchayats in Kochi today. The workshop from 14 – 16 November, 2022 has been organised in collaboration with Local Self Government Department (LSGD), Government of Kerala and Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), Thrissur, Kerala.

In his inaugural address, the Union Minister stressed on the need to work in unison and join hands to fulfill the dream of our Prime Minister to develop the villages as envisioned by the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The Union Minister added that such workshops are organized with the aim of finding ways through discussion among stakeholders to meet the challenges we face while acting for a shared goal.

Calling upon the heads of the panchayats to take up the responsibility of the overall development of each panchayath, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil said they should aim high, set goals and yearn to achieve them in the best possible ways. Stressing the importance of income generation by panchayaths, the Union Minister said it is essential to become self-sufficient and less dependent on the government's funds for development.

National Workshop to create awareness for addressing marginalisation, livelihoods and building resilience of vulnerable communities An exhibition showcasing various developmental/livelihood/skill development schemes and initiatives and achievements of Panchayati Raj Institutions

A well-designed 'Experience Sharing and Learning from the Field' exercise in the form of field visits will be the major attraction for the participants

On choosing Kerala as the venue for the workshop, the Union Minister lauded the state for earmarking a good portion of its budgetary allocation to the local self government institutions and added that this should be emulated by other states. Urging the participants from various states to learn from the best practises being shared and discussed in the three-day workshop, the Union Minister pinpointed the need in implementing those in their respective states.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V Muraleedharan said Prime Minister has advocated for SabkaSath , Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas and Sab ka Prayas to fulfil the dream of Grama Swaraj as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi . He urged the heads of the grama panchyaths to formulate plans to achieve sustainable development goals by giving due importance to the voice of the people.

Shri V Muraleedharan urged participants to make the most of such workshops by sharing ideas and emulating best practices, stating that they aim to discuss ways and means to eradicate poverty and empower villages. Shri V Muraleedharan pointed out that several schemes of the union government are being implemented through local self government institutions, and when these projects are implemented at full scale, the common man in this county is going to benefit immensely. While observing that the abrogation of Article 370 has contributed considerably to the development of rural areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Shri V Muraleedharan added that concrete efforts are being made by the central government to make these schemes accessible to all equally by understanding the limitations and strength of each panchayath.

Minister of Local Self Government Department(LSGD), Government of Kerala Shri M. B. Rajesh while delivering the keynote address, said the workshop is going to be mutually beneficial for all the participants as the best practises are being shared here. He emphasised the importance of making concrete efforts to develop leaders from the poor and under privileged sections in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. He added that the intervention of the three-tier panchayat systems is essential for the eradication of poverty through sustainable development.

Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj; and Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, also spoke at the event.Smt. Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, LSGD, Kerala, welcomed the gathering, and Dr. Sharmila Mary Joseph, Principal Secretary, LSGD, Kerala, delivered a vote of thanks.

An exhibition with different thematic stalls showcasing various developmental/livelihood/skill development schemes and initiatives and achievements of Panchayati Raj Institutions was inaugurated jointly by Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri M. B. Rajesh, Minister of Local Self Government Department (LSGD), Government of Kerala, and other dignitaries.

This well-structured workshop aims to create awareness on the national level importance of addressing (1) marginalisation – inclusion and access to basic services, social safety nets and protection systems – leveraging National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) through Panchayats, and (2) livelihoods – the role of Panchayats in addressing income inequality & poverty, eradicating extreme poverty and improving employment opportunities for poor, vulnerable and marginalized sections and (3) building resilience of vulnerable communities against the sudden shocks brought about by disasters and extreme climate events.

A well-designed 'Experience Sharing and Learning from the Field' exercise in the form of field visits will be the major attraction for the participants / delegates on the third day of the National Workshop. The concluding day of the National Workshop is fully dedicated to field visits where the participants will be taken to Gram Panchayats to gain insight into the policy and operational dimensions of poverty reduction and livelihood augmentation within Kerala as evidenced at the local level and to experience first-hand the roles played by various stakeholders – Elected Representatives, officials, participatory planning structures, community organisations and SHG collectives, volunteers, and CSOs – in shaping a pro-poor development narrative.

Elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country and across the State of Kerala are attending the National Workshop. Approximately 3000 delegates including more than 350 delegates from 21 States/ UTs and remaining from Local Self-Government Institutions / Panchayati Raj Institutions and Kudumbashree SHGs in Kerala are participating in the National Workshop.

(With Inputs from PIB)