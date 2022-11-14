Goa Cong chief demands sacking of health minister Rane over CAG report, CM hits back
Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), in a report, flagged 'gross violations' in the purchase of medicines in 2018.
Goa Congress President Amit Patkar on Monday demanded the sacking of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane over a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), flagging 'gross violations' in the purchase of medicines in 2018. He called on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to sack the health minister and order an investigation into the purchases,
"The CAG report has mentioned that there are gross violations in purchases of about Rs 162 crores for Wellness Forever. I demand that CM Pramod Sawant ask Health minister Vishwajit Rane to resign," Patkar said. Labelling the BJP government as corrupt, Patkar said, "The state government had not approved the purchase. The CAG report shows that this BJP government is corrupt. Vishwajit Rane should be asked to step down."
"The CAG report has exposed the 'Wellness' of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and not the patients. The purchases cost the exchequer Rs 162 crores," he said. Responding to Patkar's allegations, CM Sawant said the medicines were procured after obtaining approval from the committee set up during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Congress doesn't have any work these days other than to blame us. The medicines were procured after obtaining approval from the committee which was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic," the CM told ANI. (ANI)
