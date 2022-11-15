Scindia inaugurates direct flight between Hubli and Delhi

Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia inaugurated a direct flight from Hubli to Delhi, on Monday. The fight will operate all seven days a week as per the following schedule, said a press release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. IndiGo's Flight 6E 5624 will depart from Delhi at 1000 hrs. and arrive in Hubli at 1245 hrs. and Flight 6E 5625 will depart from Hubli at 1315 hrs. and arrive in Delhi at 1545 hrs, added the press release.

In his inaugural address, Scindia said that Hubli airport works as a gateway for the residents of northern Karnataka and southern Maharashtra. The Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid due attention to its infrastructure development. The new terminal building has been developed, the ILS system installed, the runway is being extended further, and Hubli's FTO will be operational from next year. The Minister also appreciated Hubli Airport's performance with regard to the use of renewable energy.

The inauguration was graced by Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Mines and Coal, Govt of India, Ramesh Bidhuri, MP - Lok Sabha, Arvind Chandrakant Bellad, MLA Hubli-Dharwad-West, Jagadish Shettar, MLA Hubli-Dharwad-Central, Abbayya Prasad, Hubli-Dharwad-East, Veeresh Anchatgeri, Mayor Hubli. In addition, R. K. Singh, IAS (R), Principal Advisor to Managing Director, IndiGo, and other dignitaries from MoCA, AAI, IndiGo, and local administration from Hubli were also present. (ANI)

