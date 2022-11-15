Left Menu

Assam CM inaugurates various new infrastructures at Guwahati medical

The state-run Guwahati Medical College and Hospital was at the forefront in fight against Covid-19 and has served lakhs of patients in the previous two pandemic years.

15-11-2022
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated several new infrastructures at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. They include a new 850-seater auditorium, Principal's residence, attendants' guest house, boys' hostel, and nurses quarters in its premises.

Notably, the state-run Guwahati Medical College and Hospital was at the forefront in fight against Covid-19 and has served lakhs of patients in the previous two pandemic years. The Assam Chief Minister said that as part of the Assam government's initiative to transform Guwahati Medical College & Hospital, the 850-seat auditorium has been built at a cost of Rs 6 crore with support from Oil India Limited and 165-bed Vishram Sadan (attendants' guest house) for Rs 13 crore with funds from Power Grid Corporation of India.

Whereas, the Principal's residence was built at a cost of Rs 2 crore, boys' hostel at a cost of Rs 11 crore and nurses' hostel at a cost of Rs 3.32 crore. At the inauguration ceremony, the state's health minister Keshab Mahanta, GMCH superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma and several other top government officials were also present. (ANI)

