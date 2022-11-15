UK's Sunak discusses energy market stability with Saudi Crown Prince

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he hoped the two nations could work together to help stabilise energy markets, a spokesperson for Sunak said following a meeting between the pair on Tuesday.

"In light of the global increase in energy prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the prime minister said he hoped the UK and Saudi Arabia could continue to work together to stabilise energy markets," the spokesperson said in a statement issued following the meeting at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

