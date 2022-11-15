Corbett, Rajaji tiger reserves open for day/night stay

Left Menu

The Corbett and the Rajaji tiger reserves in Uttarakhand opened fully on Tuesday for day and night stay by tourists.With the opening of the two reserves, activities related to wildlife tourism started in the Terai forest divisions, including Nandhor and Sona River wildlife sanctuaries, state Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha said.Night stay has started from Tuesday in the Dhikala range of Corbett, the first choice of tourists.

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Night stay has started from Tuesday in the Dhikala range of Corbett, the first choice of tourists. The bookings for Dhikala were full on the first day itself, Sinha said.

Rest of the tourist ranges of the Corbett is open already. Chilla, Motichur, Kansro and Berivada ranges of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve were also opened for tourists on Tuesday.

Haldu Padav of Sona River, and Senapani and Durga Peepal forest rest houses of Nandhor will also be available for tourists to stay from Tuesday, Sinha said.

Kolhu Khet and Chaukhum Chaubeli forest rest house of Lansdowne Forest Division will also be available for tourists.

The tourist season is expected to run smoothly this time with a substantial drop in Covid-19 cases everywhere.

