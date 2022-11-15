Left Menu

Tension in Thane after clash breaks out between Thackeray, Shinde factions of Shiv Sena

The incident took place in Kisan Nagar area - a part of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's constituency, where newly appointed office bearers of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction were being felicitated.

Tension gripped in Thane district following a clash that broke out between members of Shinde and Thackeray factions of Shiv Sena during wee hours on Tuesday. Thane, Maharashtra: Police resorts to lathi-charging as Shinde and Thackeray Shiv Sena factions clash after midnight; both party members have levelled allegations on the other. FIR has been filed against both

The incident took place in Kisan Nagar area - a part of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's constituency, where newly appointed office bearers of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction were being felicitated. During the event, workers of Shinde's faction Yogesh Jankar allegedly passed comments on the members of Thackeray faction, and got into an argument.

The argument soon turned into a clash which prompted the police to intervene, and office bearers and women leaders of Thackeray faction were taken to safe zone. While the police were engaged in shifting Thackeray faction leaders to safety, women of Shinde faction got angry and started raising slogans.

Soon, workers and members of both the factions reached police station, and lodged complaints against each other. While the complaints were being filed, workers from both groups got into an another fight, and clashed with each other. Police even resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. FIR has been filed against both the factions.

In videos that went viral on social media on Tuesday morning, police personnel could be seen hitting the people. Following the clash, both party members levelled allegations, and lodged formal complaints against each other at Thane's Shrinagar Police station. Workers from both the factions were also taken detained by the police. (ANI)

