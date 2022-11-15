CBIC sets up GST & Customs Pavilion at 41st India International Trade Fair

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has set up "GST & Customs Pavilion" at 41st India International Trade Fair with the theme of "60 Years of Customs Act. 1962".

The pavilion was Inaugurated by Shri Vivek Johri, Chairman, CBIC, in presence of Shri Alok Shukla, Member (IT & TS), Ms. Rama Mathew, Member (GST), CBIC, other senior officers, taxpayers and the public in general. Shri Johri also unveiled a logo on the occasion of completion of 60 years of Customs Act.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Vivek Johri highlighted the various measures taken by the Customs Department for making customs processes hassle free and automated by introducing the state of the art technology. Shri Johri emphasised that Customs Department has a dual role to play as facilitator in compliance matters and also as sentinel of economic frontiers of the nation which is well reflected in the tagline "Sevarth Raksharth" of the logo. Shri Johri also mentioned the, first of its kind, special counter set up at GST & Customs Pavilion on the career opportunities in CBIC.

The Chairman also spoke to the officers deployed at the helpdesk and stressed that the resolution of taxpayers issues should be the topmost priority. Shri Johri appreciated the efforts made in successfully showcasing the multifaceted role and contribution of the Department in the GST & Customs Pavilion. He congratulated the team of Taxpayer Services led by Shri Manmohan Singh, DG.

On this occasion, 4 tutorial videos on GST & Customs processes were also released for taxpayers' awareness.

GST & Customs Pavilion, running in Hall No. 5 of the ITPO Complex, Pragati Maidan, has six Helpdesks manned by experts from GST, Customs, GST Network, and ICEGATE to help-guide the taxpayers and public regarding Rules/Processes and to address their issues on the spot. Besides showcasing the achievements and special initiatives of GST and Customs department in the field of tax administration, and taxpayers' facilitation and process automation on various digital screens, there is a special counter for sale of souvenirs/merchandise of Dharohar (National Museum of Customs & GST, Goa).

The CBIC has also planned to acknowledge and felicitate the achievements of the Departmental sportspersons who have won medals in the 36th National Games of India 2022 held in Gujarat and in 61st National Open Athletics Championships 2022 held in Bengaluru.

There will be several theme-based seminars for the representatives of Trade and Industry dealing in International Trade. To engage and entertain the visitors, GST & Customs Pavilion will also be conducting several interesting events such as Nukkad Natak, ventriloquist Shows, QUIZ Shows, Children Activities etc.

A Special Counter is set up for guiding the youth about the career opportunities in Customs & GST Department. CBIC publications and brochures on various topics are also available for free circulation and download.

(With Inputs from PIB)