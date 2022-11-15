58.59 lakh metric tonne paddy procured: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said 58.59 lakh metric tonne paddy has been procured in the state during the current season, exceeding the target of 57 lakh MT.

Chautala said that nearly 98 per cent of farmers have already received their paddy purchase payment amounting to Rs 11,819 crore directly into their bank accounts through DBT within 48 hours after the crop being procured and the balance will also be cleared this week.

The deputy chief minister -- who also holds the charge of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department -- said although the target given by the Centre was 57 lakh metric tonnes of paddy procurement for the current season, the state government procured 58.59 lakh metric tonnes till November 14, a day before procurement process is completed.

Chautala also said that GST collections in the state grew 22.71 per cent to Rs 18,290 crore so far against Rs 14,302 crore a year ago. ''If we compare consumption and production based-states, Haryana is at the number one spot. Only three states -- Sikkim, Goa and Delhi -- are ahead, of which Delhi is consumption based with a limited production,'' he added.

Likewise, healthy growth has also been registered in excise collections, said Chautala, who also holds the Excise portfolio.

''Haryana's excise year, which ends on June 7, we have registered a 23 per cent growth with collections so far of Rs 5,125 crore. We will cross the Rs 9,500 crore figure by end of the current fiscal,'' he noted.

Our distilleries are monitored by CCTVs, said Chautala.

Fifty-five per cent of liquor vends have installed a Point-of-Sale system and by December the remaining have been ordered to install or else they will be penalised, he said.

