Social and environmental development a core tenet of PM's vision: Hardeep S Puri

The strategy for the future must be to prioritise sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure to advance the pace of development. Socially and environmentally responsible development is a core tenet of the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision, said Shri Hardeep S Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas at the 63rd Foundation Day of NBCC (India) Limited, a Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Commending the NBCC for developing projects based on sustainable technologies and green building norms to reduce its overall carbon footprint, the Minister said that looking forward to the honourable Prime Minister's vision of India@100 in this Amrit Kaal of India's development, it is imperative that organisations such as NBCC adopt the latest construction standards to create sustainable and inclusive infrastructure.

Founded in 1960 as a Govt. of India Civil Engineering Enterprise, NBCC with its headquarters in Delhi, today, celebrated its 63rd Foundation Day. Shri Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, and other senior officials from MoHUA and NBCC were present at the event.

NBCC has emerged as the undisputed leader in the Construction Sector on the back of its capabilities, innovative approach, adherence to highest standard of quality, timely delivery and dedicated workforce. It has successfully executed projects both in India and other countries and has achieved the status of a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

Complimenting the NBCC for unfaltering upward growth witnessed by it in the financial year 2021-22, despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, Shri Hardeep S Puri said that the company has not only demonstrated a commitment to rethinking and innovating business strategies, but also securing and delivering major projects. He urged the team at NBCC to pursue this more vigorously, and look to capture even more marquee infrastructure projects as the global construction industry rebounds after the pandemic.

During the event, the Minister applauded the engagement of NBCC in several important infrastructure projects – be it the development of Delhi's first 'World Trade Centre' or the redevelopment of the iconic Pragati Maidan into a world-class 'Exhibition-Cum-Convention Centre'. He further said that NBCC has also made a name for itself as a trusted partner of the government to resolve difficult projects such as the stalled Amrapali project in Noida.

NBCC has already completed 3500 units and is on track to deliver all the flats by 2024, added the Minister.

The Minister noted that NBCC is increasing its footprints in foreign markets and exploring business in various countries such as Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Seychelles. He lauded the company for the quality of development, ingenuity of design, and timely delivery of its recent international projects, such as the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai; the Institute of Security and Law Enforcement Studies at Addu City, Maldives; the Supreme Court building in Mauritius; and the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre at Niger. He expressed confidence that its current portfolio of overseas projects in Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles will also be equally well-received.

Having laid the foundations for broad-based growth through a series of measures such as financial inclusion of the poor, formalisation of a large percentage of the workforce, and leveraging the JAM architecture to ensure direct benefits, the government has ensured that India is all set for a high-growth spurt. In this background, the Minister said that there will be massive investments in the construction sector. He urged the NBCC to equip itself to maximise its opportunities by building the appropriate capacities, and bidding and winning contracts on its own merits.

