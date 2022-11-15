TN BJP demands roll back of milk prices

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday demanded the state government to roll back the milk prices of state-owned enterprise - Aavin. Lashing out at the DMK government for hiking the prices of milk, electricity tariff and property tax, BJP state chief K Annamalai claimed the move affected the people.

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Ltd or Aavin had recently increased the price of premium milk (orange sachet) by 25 per cent following the increase in the procurement price of milk. The government had clarified that the increase from Rs 48 to 60 per litre on premium milk will not affect the cardholders and that this would apply to retail sales.

The Aavin monthly cardholders would continue to get the premium milk at Rs 46 per litre. There is no change in the prices for other categories of milk such as Aavin nice (blue) and Aavin green magic for the cardholders.

Addressing an agitation in Andhiyur village, Annamalai alleged that attempts were being made to ensure a smooth passage for other dairy companies into Tamil Nadu market.

Since the DMK came to power there had been only hike in prices of essential commodities, increase in power tariff and property tax rates and no major development, Annamalai claimed.

''In the last 17 months of the @arivalayam govt, there has been an unprecedented rise in the level of corruption & in the price of essential commodities in TN. The increase in Aavin milk price is yet another attempt to rob the people of TN to fill @arivalayam’s coffers,'' Annamalai said in a tweet.

Similar protests were held by the BJP members in many parts of the state.

