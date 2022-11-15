58.59 lakh metric tonne paddy procured: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that 58.59 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been procured in the state during the current season, far exceeding the target of 57 lakh MT.

Chautala said that nearly 98 per cent farmers have already received the payment amounting to Rs 11,819 crore directly into their bank accounts within 48 hours of the procurement and the balance will also be cleared within this week. The Deputy CM, who also holds the charge of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, said although the paddy procurement target for this season given by the Centre was 57 lakh metric tonnes, the state government has procured 58.59 lakh metric tonnes till November 14, a day before procurement process is completed.

Replying to a question, Chautala said that strict cognizance has been taken after reports of wheat spoilage in previous years in Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Karnal districts.

A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of administrative secretaries, who are senior IAS officers, and if anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken against those responsible, he said. The spoiled wheat will be auctioned to be used as cattle feed or for such purposes and it is expected to yield over Rs 40 crore, he said.

He said that 44,700 metric tonnes of wheat got spoiled in 2018-19 and 2019-20 period due to excessive rainfall and loss of grain and this stock was kept aside after the procurement.

The committee will go into details as to who were the officers responsible and why stock was left in open plinth area and not subsequently lifted and for what reason.

Chautala, also said that GST collections of the state have registered a 22.71 per cent growth over previous year with collections of Rs 18,290 crore so far during the current fiscal as against Rs 14,302 crore of corresponding period of previous year.

''If we compare consumption and production based states, Haryana is at number one spot. Only three states Sikkim, Goa and Delhi are ahead, of which Delhi is consumption based with limited production,'' he said.

He informed that the state government has created special units in GST at field level and at headquarters here, which are keeping strict vigil on tax leakage.

Likewise, healthy growth has also been registered in excise collections, said Chautala, who also hold the excise portfolio.

''We have registered a 23 per cent growth with collections so far of Rs 5,125 crore. We will cross Rs 9,500 crore figure by end of current fiscal,'' he said.

''Our distilleries are monitored by CCTVs,'' said Chautala. All such units are being monitored through CCTV cameras by setting up a control room at the headquarters, he said.

Fifty five percent of liquor vends have installed Point of Sale system and by December the remaining have been ordered to install or else they will be penalised, he said.

