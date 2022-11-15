Rajasthan: 186 kg of gelatine rods seized in Dholpur

Around 186 kg of gelatine rods were recovered in the Dungarpur city of Rajasthan, the police said on Tuesday. The police reached the spot after being informed by locals and seized the rods.

Aaspur Station officer Savai Singh told ANI that the local villagers informed the police about the presence of gelatine rods. The rods were seized and kept at the police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamal Kumar said the police received information that the gelatine rods had been dumped in the Som river.

"We reached the spot and fished out some cartoons filled with gelatine rods weighing around 186 kg. After roping in experts, 10-11 cartoons were recovered from the riverbed. Some rods broke inside the water but we seized the rest," he said. The DSP further said a case was registered against the accused and an investigation was underway.

"The cartoons had the address of a explosive chemical factory marked on them. There was also a QR code, which got wet. We will examine it once it dries up. We are carrying out searches across the whole city. We will also send our team to Dholpur," he added. Gelatine rods are primarily used for mining and carrying out explosions. (ANI)

