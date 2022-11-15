Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu hails Madhya Pradesh's development journey

President Droupadi Murmu hails Madhya Pradesh path of development and said that it will continue at a fast pace.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 23:42 IST
President Droupadi Murmu addressing the gathering (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu has said that Madhya Pradesh has progressed in many fields and its journey will move forward at a fast pace and development will affect people of all classes. Madhya Pradesh is ahead in food production. It has achieved significant growth in four years in the agriculture sector, including production and other activities. It has received the cleanest state award and Indore city has received the cleanest city award for the sixth time. This is commendable and the citizens of Madhya Pradesh deserve appreciation for these achievements.

President Murmu made the remark while laying the foundation stone of two projects at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Tuesday. She congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh for their achievements and wished for the development of all the people of the region.

Governor Mangubhai Patel welcomed President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival in the state for the first time. Governor Patel said, "President Murmu has created a new atmosphere of trust and inspiration in the country starting from being the first girl to go to college from a village to becoming the first tribal woman governor of a tribal majority state and the first tribal woman president of the country." Patel thanked the President for gifting the foundation stones of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways projects and the Ministry of Defence.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's lines can be seen in the life of Murmu 'I will not give up, I will not give up.' President Murmu has continuously moved forward on the path of progress and is committed towards the poor. This commitment created a respectable place for her in the hearts of the people." Governor Patel honoured President Murmu by presenting a replica of Sanchi Stupa and Chief Minister Chouhan with angavastra in the civilian honour programme. Chouhan also presented a book focused on the tribal wealth of Madhya Pradesh to the President. (ANI)

