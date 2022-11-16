Left Menu

Russia notified by Ukraine of oil supply suspension to Hungary via Druzhba -RIA

UkrTransNafta, the company that operates the Ukrainian section of Druzhba, was not immediately available for comment. Hungarian company MOL said in an emailed statement separately that it was notified by Ukraine that oil supply to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic via the Soviet-era built Druzhba pipeline has been temporary suspended.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 01:23 IST
Russia's state-owned pipeline monopoly Transneft has been notified by Ukraine that oil supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline's southern leg is temporarily suspended, the RIA news agency quoted Transneft as saying.

"Ukrainian side has informed us that they have suspended (oil) pumping towards Fenyeslitke (in Hungary) due to voltage drop," RIA quoted Igor Dyomin, an aide to Transneft president, as saying on Tuesday. UkrTransNafta, the company that operates the Ukrainian section of Druzhba, was not immediately available for comment.

Hungarian company MOL said in an emailed statement separately that it was notified by Ukraine that oil supply to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic via the Soviet-era built Druzhba pipeline has been temporary suspended. MOL's reserves were sufficient to ensure continuous supply in Hungary until the situation is resolved, it added.

