Dutch PM says 'serious' reports about missiles hitting Poland demand clarification
The reports about missiles hitting Poland are "serious" and make it very important to establish what has happened, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
"Serious reports about missiles hitting Poland and making victims. We are in close contact with Poland and our other NATO partners. It is important now to establish what exactly has happened," Rutte said in a tweet.
