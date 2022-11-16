New projects getting $2.14 million under Low Emission Transport Fund

Eleven new transport projects including clever solutions for electric vehicle charging, ways to cut fuel costs in heavy freight, and the first marine project will get co-funding from the Government, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced today.

"In total, the projects will receive $2.14 million from the Government's third round of The Low Emission Transport Fund so they can trial new ways of slashing emissions in the transport sector, in areas that were previously seen as hard to decarbonise," says Megan Woods.

"For example, Core Technology, was chosen to pilot electric outboard motors including 'handbag', 'briefcase', and 'carry-on' sized batteries for use on small watercraft so boat owners can test out what works best for them. The pilot will be based at marinas within the Northland and North Auckland areas.

"It's also great to see projects looking at saving money and waste at the same time by targeting inefficiencies in freight. Freight and transport management companies Findatruckload and iCOS LIVE, will partner to identify "empty legs" - when trucks return empty. This will allow them to increase revenue and significantly reduce wasted fuel. It's a win win.

"The projects come in all shapes and sizes. At a more local level, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, ahi kā from Tāmaki Makaurau will run a car share service using a community app with chargers, three EV cars, and an EV van so whānau in the local community have accessible and affordable transport without needing to run an expensive private car.

"We are also happy to support work on one of the big reasons that stop prospective buyers from purchasing EVs - slow charging. For example Red Phase Technologies will work with Z Energy and Powerco to integrate a super high-speed charger at a Waiouru site, using technology that will reduce the impact on the grid.

"Jump Charging will build a portable skid-mounted 75kW DC rapid charging station that can be installed in locations that require temporary increases in EV charging demand such as special events or emergency situations.

"Congratulations to all successful applicants, I look forward to following your progress. You are part of the national effort to reduce our transport emissions by 41 percent by 2035," Megan Woods said.

