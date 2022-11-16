DCGI chief Dr V G Somani's term extended by 3 months

By Shalini Bhardwaj The tenure of Dr V G Somani as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has been extended by three months for the second time, according to an order issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Earlier, Dr V G Somani had got an extension in the month of August 2022. The extension will come into effect from November 16.

According to the official order, "The competent authority has concurred approval for Dr VG Somani to continue to hold the charge of the post of Drugs Controller General of India under FR 49(v) for a further period of three months w.e.f 16.11.2022 or until further order whichever is earlier." Dr Somani was appointed DCGI for a term of three years on August 14, 2019.

Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu, Deputy Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare issued the circular regarding the extension of the DCGI for three months. The DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which is responsible for ensuring quality drug supply across the country. It also has the authority to approve new drugs and regulate clinical trials.

Earlier on August 17, while extending his tenure the official letter by the Ministry stated, "It has been decided with the approval of the competent authority, that Dr VG Somani shall continue to hold the charge of the post Drugs Controller of India under FR 49(v) for a period of three months w.e.f 16.08.2022 or until further orders, whichever is earlier." (ANI)

