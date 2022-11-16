Left Menu

Iran says no IAEA trip to Tehran on agenda - IRNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 13:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
No trip to Iran by the United Nations nuclear watchdog is on the agenda, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Agency said on Wednesday according to the official IRNA news agency.

"For now, there is no trip of the IAEA to Iran on the agenda. Considering Iran's goodwill and its logical answers, we can hope for good results if the agency follows a professional and non-political path," Mohammad Eslami said.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

